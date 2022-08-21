Get ready for well chiseled, slick Bandari

In preparation for the new season, Bandari have pitched camp in Nairobi for high altitude pre-season training.

The team has had gym sessions and played friendly matches. They played against Football Kenya Federation Premier League teams Posta Rangers and Talanta FC as well as non-league side Nation FC.

The Dockers grabbed wins in all the three matches, and the team looks solid. Bandari beat a resilient Nation FC 2-0 at St. Mary’s School last Thursday, before mauling Posta 4-1 at Camp Toyoyo on Friday and rounded up the week with a 3-1 win over Talanta at Public Service Club grounds.

The boys played beautiful and tactiful football and were a joy to watch.

The new signings are fitting in well, and without a shadow of a doubt, we have acquired some of the best talents. Coach Anthony “Modo” Kimani used the pre-season to test the players.

With this set of players, Bandari are tipped to dominate the local football scene. Right from the match kick offs, the players displayed a sense of urgency and hunger for goals! The team is certainly starting to see fruits of rebuilding the squad.

Debut goal

James Kinyanjui, a new signing, scored his debut goal in the first minute! Indeed three of the six new players made it to the score sheet.

Felix Oluoch scored a header against Nation FC, Kinyanjui scored a brace against Posta Rangers, and Enock Makacha adding another against the same team.

Douglas Mokaya was impressive in his first game for the Dockers, coming close to netting an opener against Nation FC with a long range effort.

The midfielder dictated the pace of the game as he dished out killer passes.

Mokaya is a perfect example of a complete midfielder, one who can aid the vision of the team with accurate long passes that we have been missing in the team.

With Mokaya in the midfield, Abdallah Hassan, and Kinyanjui in the flanks, Bandari will most definitely be lethal in counter-attacks.

The combination of speed and flair in the team is now complete. With sponsor Kenya Ports Authority ensuring a smooth running of the club, there is no limit to success.