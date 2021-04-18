Fans not opposed to sale of Gor to a strategic investor

From the feedback I got in the week, it seems my article of last Monday calling for a Mr. Money Bags to come forth and buy out our beloved Gor Mahia earned a lot of traction from a section of the club’s fans.

Briefly, this was the gist of my argument: “An interesting conversation took place this past week on Gor Mahia’s social media pages. The debate was what would happen if some Mr. Money Bags would come along, buy the club outright and take us places.

It was interesting to read the comments and also see how blind loyalty can be a dangerous thing.

First, the idea of having a tycoon pump in money into the club came about when some of the fans, impressed with what Mohammed Dewji is doing at Simba Soccer Club of Tanzania.

Just a decade ago, Simba was nowhere near Gor as far as pedigree goes. I remember Gir Mahia beating the Dar es Salaam red shirts at will whenever we faced them in any match- friendly or competitive. We were always K’Ogal and Simba were the minnows who had to bow down and worship at our feet.

Then life happened. As the Tanzanians developed and invested in structures to improve their lot, we chose complacency and never heard of plain old idiocy in running the affairs at Gor Mahia. As Simba made strides forward, we copied them, making huge strides backwards.”

The fans writing agreed with me that we need to change the way things are done at Gor Mahia or the downward spiral we have embarked on will be our Waterloo. Chipping in, one Henry Ogoye said: I fully support your suggestion of getting a strategic investor for Gor Mahia even if it is the one of Simba FC.

Let us be futuristic. Community tag on the club is taking it no where. Such proponents do not even pay the annual fee of Ksh 1200.”

On his part, another reader by the name of Barack thundered: Greetings. Your article in the “Kogallo Corner '' column in the Daily Nation of April 12, page 42 titled “Let’s sell Gor to a strategic investor and reap benefits,” was a spot-on and truthful. Provided that Gor is viewed as a community club, it will have no progress. This is the truth that cartels who benefit out of disorganization in the club do not want to hear.

All successful clubs in the continent have turned football into business and not mere fun. From TP Mazembe to Esperance, the story is the same. Continue with the good work!”

From the threads I saw on social media, it seems there are people ready to pump in money into Gor if only they are given the chance. However, the biggest question remains, will those with vested interests in the club let go?

I have heard - I have no evidence but I am going by the old line that where there is smoke there is fire - that there are some cartels who mint millions of shillings from the club and they will defend the status quo with their very blood. Literally.

Away from Gor Mahia, I want to express my heartfelt congratulations to former Harambee Starlets captain Florence Adhiambo on her appointment to the technical bench of the South Sudan national women’s football team “Bright Starlets.”

What many of you might not know is that more than two decades ago, I was a football team manager and Adhiambo or ‘Kadualo’ was one of our dependable players. All the best, Florence.