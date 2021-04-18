Fans not opposed to sale of Gor to a strategic investor

Gor Mahia fans cheer on their team against Kakamega Homeboyz during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Bukhungu Stadium on March 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • Away from Gor Mahia, I want to express my heartfelt congratulations to former Harambee Starlets captain Florence Adhiambo on her appointment to the technical bench of the South Sudan national women’s football team “Bright Starlets.”
  • What many of you might not know is that more than two decades ago, I was a football team manager and Adhiambo or ‘Kadualo’ was one of our dependable players. All the best, Florence.

From the feedback I got in the week, it seems my article of last Monday calling for a Mr. Money Bags to come forth and buy out our beloved Gor Mahia earned a lot of traction from a section of the club’s fans.

