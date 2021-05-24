Explore all avenues in continental football row

Football Kenya Federation, in a meeting held by FKF Leagues and Competition Committee, announced that Kenya’s representative in the CAF Champion’s League will be the team on top of the league standings as of June 30, a decision that some clubs such as Bandari find controversial.

The federation adjusted the Betway Cup fixtures so that the final can be played before June 30.

The competition is used to pick the representatives for the CAF Confederation Cup.

“Consequently, and in consideration that the BetKing Premier League may not be concluded before the aforementioned date, due to the disruption occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, the FKF League and Competition Committee, in a meeting held on May 7, resolved that Kenya’s representative in the CAF Champions League will be the team at the top of the table as at June, 30,” the FKF letter to clubs read in part.

Given, the directive is from CAF, but as Bandari, we feel that FKF should have come up with a better way.

There are fears of manipulation to favour particular teams and to make it difficult for teams considered to be stronger.

In my opinion, a favoured team can be given easier fixtures so as to win easily. It is suspicious because the decision was made before the federation drew the fixtures for the entire season.

Play in a bubble

It is important to note that teams that didn’t train after the government ban on sports on March 26 due to Covid-19 such as Bandari and Ulinzi Warriors started the league on a low, and dropped points due to lack of fitness.

The league entered match day 19, and Gor Mahia who have been Kenya’s only representatives to the continental championships in the past five seasons are steadily charging to the front after a poor start this season.

KCB are now top of the standings with 36 points after beating Bandari yesterday to displace Tusker who drew with Wazito 1-1 on Friday.