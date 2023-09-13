Exploits of Kipyegon and Moraa in Budapest show that, yes, Kenyan girls can!

This year's edition of the World Championships in Budapest were essentially the Faith Kipyegon show.

Our girl once again showed the world what it means to possess the Kenyan spirit when she won two gold medals in the women's 1,500m and 5000m, effectively cementing her legacy as one of the greatest female athletes to ever exist.

Alongside Kipyegon was Mary Moraa aka “Kisii Express” who finally won her long-coveted world title in the women's 800 after finishing third in last year's edition in Oregon.

Clearly, without the efforts of these heroines, we wouldn't have much to smile and brag about from our quest in Budapest.

Their achievements will long live in the memories of all Kenyans as well as young athletes who will surely want to follow in their footsteps.

The duo are further evidence that equality in sports is not a campaign in vain rather one that bears fruit and brings worldwide pride to the nation.

One of the long-standing challenges in talent nurturing and development at the grassroots has been the cultural barriers that prohibit girls from participating in sports activities.

Many talented female athletes have been unable to exploit their talent due to restrictions from parents, families and the overall community. Moreover, young female athletes are exposed to the risk of sexual harassment and exploitation from coaches and managers as well as domestic violence from their spouses.

Some of them also have to grapple with unscrupulous managers who con them of their hard-earned money.

However, thankfully, there is evidence that perceptions are changing among communities where girls may have been prevented from participating in sports. This is down to increasing awareness of the power of sports in uplifting living standards at the individual and community level.

Furthermore, in athletics circles, there has been vocal campaigns against serial abuse of young female athletes as well as domestic violence.

Coaches and managers have been sternly warned of dire consequences should they be found culpable whereas athletes have been sensitised to speak and seek help immediately in case of danger.

Also, sports administrators in Kenya should, in conjunction with the Talanta Hela initiative and private sector, provide as many opportunities as possible for all sportspersons to develop their talents and prosper.

Such opportunities include regular competitions or races, both within and without the country as well as training camps.

In our case, this includes the annual Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend meetings, Cross Country Series, Kip Keino Classic, Sirikwa Cross Country Classic as well as regular training camps for sprinters and field athletes in Miramas, France.

A sports ecosystem where both boys and girls have ample opportunities to develop their talents will birth endless streams of Faith Kipyegons, Mary Moraas, Eliud Kipchoges, and Ferdinand Omanyalas, among others.

Indeed, faith can move mountains -- Kipyegon has achieved many impossible feats in her colourful career.

Holding three world records in a space of three months is not to be dismissed so easily.

This is what happens when equality is a central principle in sports.