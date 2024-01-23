Embrace esports as an educational powerhouse

As we mark International Day of Education, it's important to shine a spotlight on the educational potential of esports.

Beyond mere entertainment, esports serves as a powerful educational tool, providing participants with lessons in informal and non-formal ways.

One of the key benefits of esports is its ability to foster teamwork among players. The competitive nature of esports necessitates collaboration, teaching participants how to work seamlessly with others to accomplish shared goals.

Communication skills are also honed through esports participation. Players learn how to motivate teammates, share strategic instructions, and provide constructive feedback in a harmonious manner. These skills extend to the ability to receive and implement instructions effectively.

Unlike traditional sports, esports is constantly evolving, forcing players to enhance their critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

As games receive updates with new features, players must quickly adapt and strategize to thrive in new circumstances, keeping their minds sharp and agile.

The amalgamation of teamwork, problem-solving, and communication skills contributes to the development of leadership qualities among esports players.

The digital-centric nature of esports also plays a pivotal role in nurturing media skills.

For example, Kenyan esports players like Eric Demon, Mich Gaming, Czy Dark Willow, and Don Mbashrah leverage social media platforms to engage and entertain thousands of viewers through video streaming.

This also teaches them entrepreneurship and marketing skills as they promote their channels and attract advertising opportunities without formal media or business education.

Also through streaming they develop teaching skills whenever their content is based on offering their fans tutorials of how to play games effectively.

Due to its borderless nature, esports draws a diverse global audience in online competitions.

This exposure allows players to interact with different cultures, languages, and perspectives, fostering cultural awareness and global understanding. In-person international tournaments further amplify this cross-cultural exchange.

Additionally, to excel in esports, players engage in extensive research, analyze opponents, and study game mechanics, promoting a self-directed learning approach.

This to seeking and absorbing of information independently, enhancing their overall learning experience.

Digital literacy is another fundamental skill imparted by esports, as it involves the use of technology and gaming platforms.

Players develop an understanding of software, hardware, and online platforms, contributing to their digital literacy skills.

For this and many other reasons, it is important that we recognize and utilize esports as an educational tool in our society.