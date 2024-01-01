Why 2024 is make or break year for Esports in Kenya

In 2023, Kenya witnessed remarkable growth in esports, as is expected from a largely youthful population in a nation considered as the tech capital of Africa.This year, expectations for further growth are heightened, primarily due to the establishment of robust governance structures. The Esports Kenya Federation, now officially constituted after years of operating on interim basis, finally has the wings to fly.With transparency, accountability, integrity, and inclusivity embedded in our fabric, the Kenyan esports community has a fully-fledged body to act as their authentic voice, elevating the legitimacy and credibility of our sport.We are tying innovation to all the initiatives of our federation in alignment with the rallying call of the Global Esports Federation.Our primary objective this year is to develop a robust regulatory framework for the practice of esports in Kenya, with the input of all stakeholders. The aim is to create a secure and inclusive environment, free from abuse and discrimination and in compliance with both the Kenyan and the Global Esports Federation laws.Capacity building is another focus area, with dedicated programs to uplift athletes, teams, and tournament organizers through training clinics on refereeing, coaching, club management, and branding on the horizon.On the competitive front, the federation shall extend esports competitions beyond the capital to discover new talent. High-performance training sessions and international tournaments are lined up, all meant to prepare athletes for the Global Esports Games in China in December 2024.In a nod to instill innovation, these initiatives will be executed in a hybrid model, combining virtual and in-person approaches to reach a broader audience. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to position Kenya as a favorable host for regional and global esports competitions, with a particular focus on hosting the inaugural African Esports Championship—a venture supported by the Ministry of Sports.The success of these initiatives hinges on strategic partnerships with the government, social institutions, media, corporates, publishers, and fellow sports federations. Notably, collaboration with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya is vital, as the launch of the Olympic Esports Games beckons.The year 2024 is a pivotal year for esports both locally and globally. Kenya will continue to back the efforts of growing esports, while championing for a world connected with innovation at the center of it all.