A remarkable rise in 2023 and promising future for esports

As 2023 draws to a close, it is evident that esports has not only continued its upward trajectory but has also solidified its potential on both the local and international fronts with significant milestones, and positive developments.

On the competitive stage, Kenya witnessed its most illustrious esports year.

A record-breaking 20 Kenyan gamers participated in competitions across the globe, from the USA to Saudi Arabia, France to Romania, and Nigeria.

Notably, the gender balance among these participants was an encouraging 50 percent, reflecting a foundation of equality in the sport.

The success stories of individual gamers further highlighted Kenya's talent on the global stage. Shirley "Tinto" Ndirangu's second-place finish at the Afro-Arab esports league in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Erick "Demon" Ngige's victory at the Maison des Mondes in Paris, France, showcased Kenya's competitive prowess.

Ngige even secured a spot among the top 100 Kenyans of the year, a testament to his achievements in multiple international events.

Esports governance in Kenya took a significant step forward, with the Esports Kenya Federation conducting its inaugural election in a transparent and credible manner.

This move granted legitimacy to the federation, earning support from corporate and social institutions. With transparency, integrity and equity, we have laid the groundwork for a successful future.

Mount Kenya University made history by officially recognising and adopting esports as a co-curricular activity - the first university in East and Central Africa to do so.

This initiative was followed by the university partnering with IndexG Esports to host the inaugural Kenya Universities Esports League, attracting 242 students from 34 universities.

The Swahili Esports Championship, which brought together 13 nations for an esports competition and conference in Nairobi, further solidified Kenya's profile as a potential destination for major international esports events.

These gatherings not only showcased the competitive spirit of the nation, but also provided a platform for networking and collaboration.

Internationally, the momentum towards including esports in the Olympics gained traction. The historic Olympic esports week in Singapore was a success, prompting the IOC to establish a committee to look into the possibility of hosting an Olympic Esports Games in the near future.

The icing for the esports community was signing a memorandum of understanding between the Global Esports Federation and the International Esports Federation.

This united front strengthens the position of esports as a formal sport and hints at a bright future for the industry.

In summary, 2023 has been a stellar year for esports in Kenya, marked by achievements in competition, governance, academia and international collaboration.

The stage is set for an even more significant impact in 2024.

The Esports Kenya Federation extends invitations to all local stakeholders to join in the collective effort to grow and nurture the sport in the country.