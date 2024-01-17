Kenya has potential of becoming regional esports powerhouse

Kenya has long been a dominant force in various sporting disciplines, earning a reputation as a regional powerhouse.

From athletics and rugby to volleyball and motorsport, we have demonstrated our prowess. In esports, Kenya stands at a vantage point of establishing itself as the hub of Africa, with several factors aligning in our favor.

Preeminently, Kenya holds a famous status as the Silicon Savannah, Africa’s epicenter of technology and innovation. With superior internet connectivity, and increasing accessibility of equipment, especially smartphones, there is a solid foundation for the growth of esports.

An existing large and fast growing gaming community could also propel Kenya towards esports excellence. Video gaming is deeply embedded in our urban culture, with gaming cafes a common sight in urban areas.

NewZoo reports that over 11 million Kenyans identify as video gamers, a number continually on the rise. Coupled with a predominantly youthful population, Kenya is favored to become a hub for youth-centric esports.

Kenya also boasts a pool of competitive talents that have showcased their skills on the international stage. From Queen Arrow and Mickey Muhoro, to Eric Demon and Shirley Tinto, Kenyan gamers have already left an indelible mark on the global stage, setting the stage for further conquests.

Kenya's prowess in hosting mega events, such as the Safari Rally and World Athletics competitions, further solidifies the potential to become an esports hub. The proven ability to organize and manage such events positions Kenya as a prime candidate for hosting international esports competitions, drawing participants and spectators from across the continent and beyond.

President William Ruto’s visa-free initiative also adds to Kenya's appeal, simplifying the process of bringing in participants from other nations for esports events. This facilitates a seamless exchange of talent and promotes a diverse and inclusive esports community.

Crucially, Kenyan esports enjoys government goodwill, a rarity in many African nations. Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba has been at the forefront of advocating its growth and attending most of the competitions.

More support from his ministry on the horizon. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has also been an advocate for the sport, famously pushing for it during the talanta hela launch at State House.

From a governance perspective, favorable sporting legislation has enabled Kenya to establish the first fully-fledged esports federation in Africa, complete with credible elections.