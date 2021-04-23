Can’t wait for this iconic car race in Africa to return

Service providers enjoy the Africa Rally Championship 'Shakedown' at Loldia in Naivasha on April 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Omondi

Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • April holidays came a close second to December because of two things, Easter holidays – which was like Christmas all over again – and the coming of the world renowned Safari Rally, which at the time was part of the World Rally Championship (WRC).
  • The Safari Rally was actually widely perceived by competitors and fans alike to be the toughest leg in the WRC events.

My fondest childhood memories all have something to do with school holidays for two rather obvious reasons.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.