Covid-19 in sports: Making lemonade from bitter lemons

Wazito striker Michael Owino vies for the ball with Dan Guya of Bandari during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on March 20,  2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Omondi

Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It’s a great source of concern that in the absence of sporting activities, many sportsmen and women in the country have been deprived of their livelihoods!
  • It’s a time for retrospection and reinvention, something I believe many of them are well capable of.

On the evening of September 18, 2020, just one month after the birth of my daughter, I was mugged by a gang of about five hoodlums who cornered me on a well-lit lane in Nairobi as I was heading home from work.

Related

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Anne Lowem: Injury, motherhood and return to continental stage

  2. Hellen Syombua: Kenya's sprints ‘Supergirl’

  3. Timbe: Iniesta’s influence has changed us positively

  4. Coach Adhiambo targets longer stay in South Sudan

  5. Key lessons for sports administrators from JSC interviews

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.