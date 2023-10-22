Bandari will gain from Baraza’s Midas touch

The recent exit of Twahir Muhiddin, undoubtedly one of the greatest coaches in Kenyan history, from Bandari has ushered in a new era at the club.

John Baraza, has been elevated from assistant coach to the main seat.

Fitting in the shoes of Muhiddin will be a challenge that is daunting, but as we look into the future, it's evident that Baraza is cut from a different cloth, a man made of steel who's ready to rise to the occasion.

Baraza is no stranger to the Kenyan football scene. His rapid rise through the coaching ranks is a testament to his dedication and talent. Now, as the head coach of Bandari, he is poised to make an immediate impact and carve out a legacy for the club that fans will remember for generations.

The new board at Bandari has set a clear goal -- they want to see the team hoisting silverware. While recent form may not have been good, the appointment of Baraza suggests a bright future.

Baraza has a track record of turning struggling teams into success stories, and he's the man chosen to lead the charge in acquiring glory.

Baraza's coaching journey has not been an easy one, but every team he has touched has turned to gold. The former multiple Golden Boot winner once transformed the struggling Mara Sugar from their bedridden position at the bottom of the league to the National Super League (NSL). He also left a significant mark with Equity FC, leading them to the FKF Shield semi-finals and dismantling formidable opponents like KCB and even Bandari along the way.

Baraza is that unique breed of coach who can take a team in its ailing state and transform them into winners. His impressive track record and his ability to inspire and motivate players are qualities that make him the right choice for Bandari.

While the past few matches may not have yielded the desired results, it's important to remember that this was all part of the plan.