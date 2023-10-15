'Sheikh' Muhiddin a living Kenyan coaching legend 

In the world of football, some names are etched in history, not just for their victories, but for the lasting impact they've had on the beautiful game. Sheikh Twahir Muhiddin, or simply "Twahir" to the legions of football fans who've had the privilege of witnessing his work, is one such name. His recent decision to step aside from coaching Bandari FC marks the end of an era, and as we bid farewell to this coaching maestro, it's only fitting that we pay tribute to a man who has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Twahir's departure from Bandari comes on the heels of a string of disappointing performances, but it's essential to remember that he should be celebrated for much more than recent results. He's not only one of the best coaches in Kenya but also a legend in his own right.

His journey with Bandari has been nothing short of remarkable. Twahir led the team to their first-ever CAF Confederation Cup campaign, a feat that remains an indelible mark of his tenure. The 2015 victory in the domestic cup, where Bandari triumphed over Nakumatt with a resounding 4-2 score, was a moment that brought unparalleled joy to fans. It wasn't just a cup; it was a testament to Twahir's ability to mold a team into champions.

In 2016, Twahir added another accolade to his growing list of achievements when Bandari faced the league champions, Gor Mahia, and emerged victorious in the Super Cup final. This win showcased his tactical brilliance and his knack for preparing his teams to overcome the toughest of opponents.

Twahir's success wasn't confined to Bandari; it transcended the boundaries of the club. In 2001, he led Oserian to the league title. These triumphs underline the consistency and adaptability that have been the hallmarks of his career. His collection of silverware is nothing short of astounding, and the luster of these achievements will forever be the shining star of his stellar career.

Yet, Twahir's legacy extends far beyond the trophies he amassed. In Bandari, he will always be remembered as the man who brought modern football to the coastal city, reviving the passion for the sport among the community. His vision and dedication have transformed Bandari into more than just a football club; it has become a source of pride for the people of Mombasa.

However, Twahir's influence isn't just limited to Bandari and local clubs. He has played a significant role in ensuring that local coaches are well-versed in the intricacies of CAF badges. His journey as a CAF instructor has seen him share his wealth of knowledge with aspiring coaches, helping them refine their skills and understanding of the game. He's been a mentor and guide, nurturing talent not only on the pitch but on the sidelines as well.

Let's not forget Twahir's immense contribution to the Kenyan national team, Harambee Stars. His influence has been pivotal in shaping the fortunes of the national side. His commitment to the development of Kenyan football has had a far-reaching impact, and the legacy he leaves behind is one that will continue to inspire generations to come.

As we bid farewell to Sheikh Twahir Muhiddin, let us not forget that he is one of the unsung heroes of modern football in Kenya. His departure from the sidelines at Bandari marks the end of an era, but it's also an opportunity to celebrate the indomitable spirit and unshakable passion that he's brought to the game.