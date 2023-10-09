FKF-PL: Bidco stun Bandari, crowd trouble in Muhoroni

Bidco United on Monday brought to an end their poor record against Bandari with a 2-0 win in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani Annex in Nairobi.

At Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu, the match between hosts Muhoroni Youth and KCB was stopped in the 90th minute after a section of unruly fans invaded the pitch.

KCB was leading 1-0 courtesy of Haniff Wesonga’s 33rd minute header.

Should the FKF Leagues and Competition Committee award KCB maximum points in the match, they will have three wins from six matches.

The bankers have defeated AFC Leopards 1-0 and Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1.

They have drawn 0-0 and 1-1 against Bandari and Gor Mahia respectively and lost 2-1 to Kariobangi Sharks.

On the other hand, Muhoroni who risk being penalised for the chaos have defeated Ulinzi Stars 1-0 and drawn 0-0, 1-1 and 0-0 against AFC Leopards, Nzoia Sugar and Nairobi City Stars respectively.

The Kisumu-based side coached by Charles Odera have suffered one defeat this season, a 1-0 loss to Tusker.

Heading into their match against Bandari, Bidco coached by Anthony Akhulia were looking to bring to an end their six-match winless streak against the Dockers.

Last year, the coach Akhulia side lost 1-0 and 2-0 to the Dockers, while in 2022, the Mombasa-based side overpowered them 2-1.

In October 2021, Bandari trounced Bidco 3-2 after they had previously battled to 2-2 and 1-1 draws.

First-half goals from Shariff Musa and Thomas Wainaina in the 23rd and 32nd minutes respectively is all Bidco needed to bring to an end their poor run against the Dockers and bounce back to winning ways in the new campaign.

The win was their second win of the season in six matches that they have played.

In their opening match of the campaign, Bidco battled to a barren draw with hosts Posta Rangers, before registering an identical 1-1 draws against visitors Nairobi City Stars and hosts Nzoia Sugar.

They then thumped visitors FC Talanta 3- 1 but lost 2-0 to hosts Kenya Police on September 30.

"In our last match, we conceded easy goals from individual mistakes so we needed to bounce back. We are happy for the win at least we have climbed up on the log. When you beat a team like Bandari, it shows that you have the quality to beat teams, the players only need to believe in themselves and do the right thing when they play the top teams," said Akhulia whose side are now placed fourth on the log with nine points.

Posta Rangers lead with 16 points.

Bandari's coach Twahir Muhiddin said: "There was no good movement of the ball in front for our attackers so creating scoring chances was difficult. I also want to congratulate Bidco because they looked to have prepared so well for this match. They gave us no room to build up. We will go back to the drawing board and see how to bounce back from this loss."

Bandari who are 12th with seven points have now lost in three out of the six matches that they have played.

In their opening match of the campaign, visitors Tusker overpowered them 1-0 but they bounced back to winning ways in their next match by a similar scoreline margin over hosts Sofapaka.