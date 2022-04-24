Bandari fans pull together for fast growth

It is evident that Bandari has been growing since the season began.

Bandari has made several changes, making the club more appealing to fans and visitors at their Mbaraki Sports Club base.

Aside from good football; a good atmosphere, and hope for a brighter future, the club’s popularity has shot up.

Bandari has been formidable on their home turf and is now laying out plans to conquer the continent!

With such huge ambitions, no doubt, proper structures are essential. And it is no secret that Bandari is one of the best managed clubs in the topflight Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

To bolster its growth plans, Bandari is working to grow its fanbase. It has two fan clubs, the dockworkers branch led by chairman Rashid Mwagasare, and the general fans led by Yasser Faruk as president, and his deputy is Praxides Mucheru popularly known as Afande Cele.

The two groups of fans held a consultative meeting and resolved to form a joint fan club. They are also seeking to become partners of the club.

The fans have appealed to Bandari’s sponsor, Kenya Ports Authority, to recognise and work closely with them.

Fans’ groups merge

“We are more than willing to help the club move forward. The team is now well-organised, and so should we,” Mwagasare said.

“The Bandari board has ensured the smooth running of the club, and it is now up to us fans to fully commit to the team and push it towards greatness. The door is open to all fan clubs to join hands and find ways to grow our numbers. We must see to it that the fan base grows.”

In an interview with Dockyard, Faruk said; “We are calling upon the management of Kenya Ports Authority to come and work with us, as we shape up to become loyal supporters of one of the best clubs in the top-tier league.”

In the merged group of fans, Faruk was elected as the interim president of the club after a committee was formed comprising a president, prime minister and ministries that will be in charge of various departments.

“KPA has prioritised its outreach to the community and has always sought to help the local community grow. We are urging the company to help us grow, we have had good relations with the board of trustees, the chief executive officer, and the technical bench. Now we are asking the board to help us move to the next level,” Faruk said.