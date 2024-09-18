Defiant Police will fight Zamalek to the final whistle 

A defiant Kenya Police flew out of Nairobi for Cairo Wednesday morning where they face the difficult task of overturning a 1-0 deficit against Egyptian giants Zamalek in their Confederation Cup second preliminary round return leg.

The Friday match will be held at the 74,100-capacity Cairo International Stadium from 8pm (Kenyan time).

Zamalek nicknamed “White Knights” are the defending champions after defeating RS Berkane of Algeria on the away goal rule an aggregate 2-2 draw in the final in May.

Despite the odds being overwhelmingly against them, a bold Kenya Police coach Anthony Kimani remained optimistic of getting past the round.

The former Kenya international said they still have a chance in the second leg because they now know something about their opponents.

“We now know more, are familiar with them and have planned for them well. In Cairo, we will go for a win. There is no losing hope until the final whistle,” said Kimani.

Police will take heart from the chances they created in Nairobi. In fact, they may have been in a better place had striker Jesse Were not squandered at least three good goal scoring opportunities.

Kenya Police beat Ethiopian Coffee 1-0 on aggregate in the first preliminary round, winning away after a barren draw in Nairobi last month.

Zamalek coach Swiss James Gomes also acknowledged that nothing had been decided yet.

“This round is not over and if we don’t respect them we can lose the game and 1-0 means nothing. They have good players who can play in the better leagues in the world,” said Gomes.