A united Africa a boon to sports in the continent

Africa is a continent that is blessed, with a lot of natural resources. However, it is the human resource capital which stands out. Over 75 per cent of its total population of over 1.4 billion is below 20 years of age.

For almost all sports, starting at an early age gives good chances of developing the skills to the highest level. As a continent we have the resources which we need to build on.

Africa has shared challenges in sports including late take-up, lack of basic infrastructure, low financial support and lack of highly skilled technical expertise to tap the talent. As a continent, we also face travel for competition handicaps ranging from obtaining visas, high cost of flights, and where these are available, cultural adjustments when competing outside Africa.

However, it is the number of opportunities within us which we must capitalize on.

Collaborations among the 54 member states is therefore not just good but necessary if we are to turn around opportunities. Several countries are dominant in certain sports. Each of the strong nations needs to lift the neighbours so that we have dominance of regions instead of dominance of countries.

This ensures that athletes within a small geographical location can have top level competitions at minimal cost and time of travel.

A regional approach will further provide economies of scale in infrastructure development. Sports facilities can be put up and jointly developed or utilised with maximum impact of growth to the region. As the Secretaries General of the Olympics Committees of Africa met in Mombasa this was on top of the delegates’ minds.

As different presentations are being made, the opportunities glare at all to see and exploit. Top level Olympics Committee representation over four days of discussions can be translated into years of action.

The theme of the seminar is preparing for Paris 2024. This gives the countries first trial run of the collaboration. The top athletes can go to where there is already developed infrastructure and technical expertise for training and trial competition. On a long term, is to partner on preparations for Youth for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics.

The camaraderie and friendship among the Secretary Generals can be turned into a very effective force for the initiation and development of sports in the region.

Resources are scarce and increasingly depleted. We need to draw from each other and propel each other into success.

A united African in sports can only be a stronger Africa in sports. We may be late for 2024 Paris Olympics; we must do it for LA 2028 Olympics and certainly for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics.

The successful bid for Afcon 2027 has shown us it can be done. As a continent we are equal to the challenge and must take it now.