Namwamba calls for innovation to improve Africa's medal count at Olympic Games

The Kenyan government has challenged the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) to come up with innovative solutions that will increase participation and medal count for Africa in the Olympic Games.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said that governments across the continent should be ready to partner with ANOCA to ensure Africa’s dream at the Olympics and other sports is realised through the provision of recourses and facilities.

“The Kenya Government and, I know other governments across Africa, are key partners and collaborators in the success of our athletes wholesomely, up to and, including the Olympic Games being the pinnacle of their careers,” said Namwamba.

Namwamba was speaking when he officially opened the 40th ANOCA Secretaries General Seminar at Sarova Whitesands, Mombasa on Saturday.

Namwamba said the governments must play a critical role at all times towards facilitating the work championed by the National Olympic Committees and, by extension, ANOCA and other international sports bodies to ensure Africa stakes its rightful position during global sporting events and affairs.

“This includes and, by no means limited to, resourcing national teams timely in the long pathway to global competitions,” said Namwamba, adding African sports administrators and leaders must be encouraged and supported to seek and competitively acquire leadership positions at international sports bodies.

“We consider this both beneficial and strategic for us to influence decisions up there at the top, in our favour,” said Namwamba, adding that he has no doubt that by the end of the two-day seminar, Africa will have a kind of a “Mombasa Declaration” that will reinvigorate our continental Olympic sporting agenda into the next frontier.

Namwamba said that as the Team that plays a central role in the charting and implementation of the Olympic Movement values and spirit within your respective territories according to the Olympic Charter, this Forum ought to take sports administration and governance a notch higher by today.

Namwamba said that the Kenyan government stands as a willing partner in catalysing Africa’s Olympic dream and hence will be more than happy to host every other sporting forum and event again.

Among those who attended the opening ceremony for the seminar that has drawn 120 delegates are NOC-K president Paul Tergat, legendary Kipchoge Keino, ANOCA Secretary General Ahmed Hashim, and ANOCA Treasurer General Habu Gumel, who represented ANOCA President Mustafa Berraf.

Namwamba noted that the seminar is timely just coming before the African Games in March in Ghana and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games next year.

The seminar was preceded by the Finance Forum for ANOCA treasurers and finance managers that was presided over by the IOC under the Olympic Solidarity.

Tergat said that wherever he goes, he is more persuaded than ever that Africa is beaming with incredible sports talents and opportunities.

“Whether we have taken advantage of these assets is a question and responsibility that we, seated here in this forum, will have to explore and provide answers,” said Tergat, who had just arrived from Senegal for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics festival.

Tergat is a member of the Youth Games coordinating committee.

“My humble and considered submission is that we must arise and seize the moment collectively and, strategically, as an African Olympic Movement,” said Tergat, adding that Africa must set and drive its own home-grown sports governance and development agenda that aligns with its unique needs.

Tergat said the forum should answer the question of how prepared Africa is to make a major impact during the Olympics next year.

Berraf, in his speech read by Gumel, noted that the sub-themes during the seminar are the focus on the roles and responsibilities of the National Olympic Committees and the proper organisation of games and other major events by ANOCA.

Berraf said that the stakes are high if African athletes are to stage a befitting and historic participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.