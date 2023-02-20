70 entries in for Classic, all set for WRC action

An impressive 70 entries have already been received for this year’s East African Safari Classic Rally that will run in December.

Out of the 70 cars, 20 are entered by the Tuthill Porsche team which has supported the world’s toughest marathon raid rally for a long time.

This year’s competition will be run over 10 days from December 9 to 18.

Related Government to slash Safari Rally budget Motorsport

* * * *

This year’s Safari Rally will definitely be held as part of the 2023 World Rally Championship (WRC) programme.

Doubts had been cast over the future of Kenya's round of the WRC after Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababa Namwamba replaced the original team of the event’s directors with new members.

But the minister Monday unveiled the new appointees at his National Library Building office in Nairobi, assuring that it’s all systems go for the June 22-25 Safari.

Namwamba is now the chairperson of the WRC Safari Rally’s Steering Committee with Phineas Kimathi, who is the Kenya Motor Sports Federation President, serving as CEO and secretary of the committee.

Former African rally champion Carl “Flash” Tundo will chair the Organising Committee.

The functions of the Steering Committee will be to offer policy guidance and organisational framework meeting international standards for hosting the World Rally Championship event.

* * * *

A special occasion to celebrate the 70th Safari Rally will be held in September this year.

Starting from Nairobi, like the first Safari did in 1953, the drivers will cover the routes used in the 1970’s, many of which are now tarmac.

The rally will run over six days and has not timing or competition element, designed only to showcase to the crews the scenic parts of Kenya through which the competitors of old drove at speed, traditionally over the Easter weekend.

This drive will be organised as part of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the famous East African Safari Rally, which later became the Safari Rally, having started as the Coronation Rally in 1953.