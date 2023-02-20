Government to slash Safari Rally budget

The government intends to cut the sponsorship for World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally by half, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba has said.

Namwamba said that last year’s sponsorship of Sh 2.6 billion was ‘absolutely excessive’, adding that the current Steering Committee and Local Organising Committee (LOC) can pull off a successful event with a leaner budget.

This year’s Safari Rally will be staged from June 22 to 25 in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

“We believe we can host a successful rally with less than half the amount spent last year,” explained Namwamba, adding that they have come up with guidelines, which both committees will look at.

“We have given them those guidelines and we want them to look at them and come up with proposals or recommendations of trimming the budget, “said Namwamba, noting that they are likely to do more with a leaner budget than ever before.

The CS said that he had given the Auditor General of Kenya, Nancy Gathungu, at least three months to come up with audited accounts from last year’s WRC Safari Rally.

“We don’t want to dictate her work because it’s being done within the context of their normal work. However, we pleaded with her that it shouldn’t go beyond 60 days,” said Namwamba.

Namwamba was speaking when he unveiled the WRC Safari Rally Project Steering Committee and Local Organising Committee at his Maktaba Kuu office, Nairobi on Monday.

Among those present were the new LOC chairman Carl “Flash” Tundo and the Steering Committee secretary Phineas Kimathi, who is also the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) chairman.

Namwamba said it is all systems go after having had fruitful discussions with the Kenya Motor Sports Federation, Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and WRC promoters officials last week.

“We want to clean up the sport and run this event in a transparent manner,” Namwamba told the committee members present, adding that the country won’t achieve the much desired results with unhealthy interaction and discussions.

Namwamba noted that the changes in the LOC was geared towards bringing freshness in terms of thinking and approach towards a better Safari Rally and called on the committees to work in tandem.

“This team was picked on merit and I am sure it will give the country a successful event surpassing the last two editions,” said Namwamba, adding that this year’s event that will mark the third edition since the return to WRC, will also be celebrating the 70th anniversary.

Namwamba paid tribute to former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the KMSF team led by Kimathi for laying the groundwork that saw Safari Rally return to WRC fold after 19 years.

“For anything to tick in government in needs a champion and President Uhuru was quite keen to get Safari Rally back to WRC and he pulled it off,” said Namwamba, adding that President William Ruto, who was part of the agenda when he was the deputy President, has vowed to ensure that Safari Rally remains on WRC calendar.

Namwamba said it’s his wish that the WRC Safari Rally does have a strong local face not only in organisation, but all in the competition itself.

Tundo, who thanked President Ruto for his appointment, promised to deliver a successful Safari Rally.

Tundo said if they combine action and effort as a group then they will achieve their common goal.

“It is each individual’s commitment that makes the team work. The team doesn’t need to be perfect, it needs to be united and united we will be,” Tundo said. “If we move forward together then success will take care of itself.”

At the same time, he was looking at the budget of Sh 6 million that has been presented to his office for the Equator Rally due for March 17-19 in Voi.

Sikh Union Club has taken charge of running the Equator Rally.