Sundowns end 74-match unbeaten home record of Mazembe

Simba's Luis Miquissone celebrates his goal against champions Al Ahly in their Caf Champions League Group A match in Dar es Salaam on Febraury 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Simba SC

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Zamalek, who lost to Ahly in an all-Egyptian 2020 Champions League final, had Ahmed el Fatouh sent off on 58 minutes after being yellow-carded twice as they fell 3-1 away to Esperance of Tunisia.
  • El Fatouh cancelled a goal by Ivorian William Togai before Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane scored on the stroke of half-time and again early in the second half for the Tunis club.
  • Esperance top Group D with seven points, Mouloudia Alger of Algeria have five after a 1-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Teungueth of Senegal, and Zamalek only two.

Johannesburg

