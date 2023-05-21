State to support Para Volley team, says CS Namwamba

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has pledged to fully support for the Para Volleyball national team during their preparations for the 1st Africa Para Games set for September 3-12 in Accra, Ghana.

Namwamba spoke to the teams which were competing in the national trials in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County via telephone.

The CS said that the government, through the ministry, is ready to support all sports as part of nurturing talents.

“We have great talents in the country and we are ready as a government to support teams to not only travel overseas but also in talent development so that we can take the sport to the next level,” he said.

Namwamba congratulated the teams that participated in the trials, saying the road to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France has just started.

“We are proud to support the national team and it is exciting that they will be competing at the 1st Africa Para Games in Accra, Ghana and the World Para Championships in Cairo, Egypt that shall be held on November 11-18,” he said.

"I believe this will be a qualifier for the team to the Olympic Games and we are ready to support you,” added Namwamba.

The Kenya Para Volleyball Federation secretary general Justus Katumo on his part said that the event was successful and a total of 48, 24 men and 24 women shall be heading to the camp before the final list of 24 is announced who will be representing the country.

“We have great talents and we believe that we are going to send a strong team that will be able to represent the country at the Africa Para Games in September. We shall have two months for training at the camp and the final list shall be released later,” said Katumo.

He is also happy that the ministry of sports is following their progress and as a federation they want to make sure that the Olympic Games participation becomes a reality next year.

He also challenged the other counties who missed on the games to try and support the teams because there are untapped talents across the country hailing Narok County who are the youngest team to grace the games.