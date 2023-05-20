Uasin Gishu, Nairobi win para volley titles in Eldoret

Uasin Gishu County and Nairobi County men’s and women’s teams were on Saturday crowned champions at the para volleyball national trials in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The event attracted 25 teams from 17 counties in an event the Kenya Para Volleyball Federation officials were using to name the national team that will represent the country at the 1st Africa Para Games set for September 3-12 in Accra, Ghana.

The men and women's teams will have 12 players each ahead of the Para Games.

Related Kenya Para Volley Federation holds trials to select team Sports

Uasin Gishu men’s team overpowered Nairobi 3-2 (12-25, 25-20, 12-25, 26-24, 15-10) to win the title.

Uasin Gishu coach Joseph Arondo said that fine margins helped them win the tightly contested match.

“We are glad that we won the national title and it’s because I had asked my boys not to attack but to play a tactical game and that is what saved us from the experienced Nairobi team,” said Arondo.

In the women’s final match, Nairobi County managed to beat Uasin Gishu County 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-12).

Nairobi County coach Joseph Juma said that their win has given them a chance to meet governor Johnstone Sakaja and request for more support for the team.

“As national champions we shall have more players in the national team which is a good thing,” said Juma.

Nairobi captain Sylvia Olero said that they haven’t trained together for a long time unlike their opponents but they managed to play well and emerge national champions.

“Through our experience we managed to beat theo ther teams and we are glad because it has given us more reasons to continue training so that we can honour upcoming matches,” said Olero.

In the men’s semi-finals matches, Uasin Gishu County beat Bungoma County 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-15) while Nairobi County thrashed Nakuru County 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-16).