History-seeking Biles makes flawed entrance at Tokyo Olympics

USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics balance beam event

USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics balance beam event of the women's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Loic Venance | AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 24-year-old can level Soviet great Larisa Latynina's record of nine gymnastics gold medals, but her qualifying performances were peppered with rare imperfections
  • On the floor, Biles over-rotated after one series of mesmerising tumbles and went off the mat, drawing a gasp from at least one onlooker in the near-deserted Ariake Centre
  • Biles was also sixth and hanging on for a ticket to the uneven bars final, which she missed at Rio 2016

Tokyo

