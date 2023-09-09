Simion Kipkorir: Wafalme Stars’ defensive pillar oozing class in Cairo

In Cairo, Egypt

Simion Kipkorir’s quiet demeanor belies his immaculate volleyball talent that has taken him from the tiny village of Ng’enyilel in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and now Tunisia where he became an African champion this year.

Interestingly, the mention of the name Simion Kipkorir might not catch the attention of local volleyball fans in Kenya because he is widely known as ‘Kosirai’ in volleyball circles. It’s a nickname that, just like his career, started in Ng’enyilel and has stuck to date.

“When I was a young boy, my sister who was studying at Kosirai High School gave me her PE t-shirt to train with at our local field in Ng’enyilel. I was a good attacker so any time my teammates wanted a point they would shout, ‘Give the ball to Kosirai’, because the name Kosirai was printed at the back of that t-shirt.

“That is how they started calling me Kosirai and the name has stuck to date. I like that name, it’s how most people call me and to be honest I think very few people know me by my official name,” said Kipkorir.

Wafalme Stars middle blocker Simion Kipkorir (centre) celebrates a point with teammates during their 2023 CAVB Men’s African Nations Championship Group C match against Ghana at Cairo International Stadium on September 6, 2023. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Kipkorir’s journey to the top has been a steep climb. After switching Malava Boys Secondary School for Cheptil High School, Kipkorir shifted positions and started playing as a middle blocker. He credits this switch for his meteoric rise that has seen him move from local clubs Kenya Defence Forces and General Service Unit to the professional ranks.

“I was so quick when going for attack while I was playing as an outside hitter. My coach at Cheptil advised me to become a middle blocker because of my speed. I am glad I followed his advice because I have achieved a lot as a middle blocker,” revealed the 27-year-old Kipkorir.

Standing at 194cm, Kipkorir has quietly gone about his business here in Cairo, Egypt emerging as Kenya’s top scorer in the ongoing African Nations Championship. He had an impressive tally of 41 points from the three preliminary matches Kenya played against Libya, Ghana and Cameroon and followed it up with another five points in the Round of 16 clash against hosts Egypt on Friday.

Wafalme Stars middle blocker Simion Kipkorir (left) celebrates a point with teammates during their 2023 CAVB Men’s African Nations Championship Group C match against Ghana at Cairo International Stadium on September 6, 2023. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

“I had trained so hard for this competition and I am glad that the effort is paying off. It has been a challenge attacking from middle position given reception has not been stable but I am happy that I have delivered when called upon by the setter who we enjoy a good understanding,” said a beaming Kipkorir.

While he has proved to be a reliable attacking outlet contributing 34 points through attack, Kipkorir is more concerned about his performance in defence having registered only nine block points in three matches.

“As a middle blocker, my primary responsibility is to block because that gives the team direction in back court defence. Big championships like this one are won through good defence so it’s a crucial department for any team,” offered Kipkorir.

Kipkorir knows what it takes to be an African champion having won this year’s African Clubs Championship with Tunisian side Mouloudia Boussalem, in the process emerging best middle blocker of the tournament. He reckons that he has to be at his best for the national team since his teammates look up to him as a professional player.

Wafalme Stars middle blocker Simion Kipkorir in action during their training session at at Cairo International Stadium on September 6, 2023. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

“The one season I have played in Tunisia has really helped me improve as a player. The league is competitive and the exposure of playing high level volleyball consistently has given me experience,” said Kipkorir, who is set to extend his stay at Mouloudia Boussalem this season.

“As a professional player, I know my team relies on me a lot and I have to set a good example always,” added Kipkorir who also plays as an opposite at club level.

Kipkorir says that the trajectory of his career mirrors that of Kenya’s national team, Wafalme Stars, who he believes can be a force to reckon with in global volleyball in the near future.

“When I was a young boy, my dream was to play for GSU. But when I got to GSU, I realized that you can turn professional and play for foreign clubs. Now I am an African champion with my club and next year we will play at the World Clubs Championship. It has been a process.

Wafalme Stars middle blocker Simion Kipkorir in action during their training session at at Cairo International Stadium on September 6, 2023. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group