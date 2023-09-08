Egypt hammer Kenya in Africa Nations Championship
What you need to know:
In Cairo
Wafalme Stars’ dream of going all the way in the African Nations Championship was dimmed by hosts Egypt after losing 3-0 (17-25,19-25,25-27) in a Round of 16 match at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.
Kenya will now play in classification matches as the tournament enters the quarterfinals stage on Saturday.
More to follow…