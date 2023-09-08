Egypt hammer Kenya in Africa Nations Championship

Kenya's captain Enock Mogeni (left) attacks during their Africa Nations Volleyball Championship match against Egypt at Cairo International Stadium on September 8, 2023.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

In Cairo

Wafalme Stars’ dream of going all the way in the African Nations Championship was dimmed by hosts Egypt after losing 3-0 (17-25,19-25,25-27) in a Round of 16 match at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

Kenya will now play in classification matches as the tournament enters the quarterfinals stage on Saturday.

More to follow…

