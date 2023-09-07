Tarus prays for repeat of 2021 miracle as Kenya take on Egypt

In Cairo

Wafalme Stars have a chance to rewrite history on Friday when they take on hosts and eight-time African champions Egypt in a Round of 16 fixture of the men's Africa Nations Volleyball Championship at Cairo International Stadium.

Kenya come into this match buoyed by their 3-2 win over Ghana on Wednesday which saw them finish third in Group C with two points.

Egypt, on the other hand, suffered a shock 3-0 loss to Algeria on Wednesday but proceeded to Round 16 as the second ranked side after beating Burundi in straight sets on the opening day.

Gideon Tarus, who masterminded Kenya’s historic 3-2 win against Egypt in the 2021 edition, is optimistic that his charges can prove that the victory in Kigali was no fluke when the two sides clash on Friday here in Cairo.

“We have to confirm it here in Cairo because what we did in Rwanda was historic. We want to do it at their home ground. It’s going to be a tough game because this is not the same team that we beat in 2021, they have added some players like (Ahmed) Salah who was not there in Rwanda. We have also brought new players like Abiud (Chirchir) so it’s going to be an interesting game,” said Tarus.

After Ghana’s game on Wednesday, Tarus and his technical bench remained behind to spy on Egypt as they played against Algeria. And the Wafalme Stars coach is confident they can emerge victorious if the boys execute his game plan.

“I think that game proved to us that Egypt are beatable despite them being the hosts. It shows how African volleyball has improved. We no longer have big teams because you also saw Libya beat Cameroon. It gives us confidence going into this game,” said Tarus.

“Egypt know what we can do so they will certainly not underrate us. They are good in jump service so we want to ensure we receive well and force them to change into float service which we are more comfortable with. Our reception has been improving in every game and I’m sure if we receive well tomorrow then our defence and attack will also turn out well,” he added.

Wafalme Stars setter Brian Melly said pressure will be on the hosts despite Kenya having won the last encounter between these two sides in 2021.

“We are coming from a difficult group which has hardened us in a way. The win against Ghana has really boosted our confidence and we are focused on the Egypt game. If we are consistent in reception, I believe we have what it takes to beat them."

"They will be under pressure since they are playing at home. We are grateful to our fans who have been coming to support us and we promise not to disappoint them.”

It remains to be seen whether both coaches will tweak their lineups after some substitutes impressed in their last outing. For Kenya, Tarus could start with captain Enock Mogeni as an outside hitter after he impressed against Ghana.

Egypt’s coach Flavio Gulinelli hinted at starting Ahmed Shafik at outside hitter after coming off the bench. The Italian is wary of the threat posed by Kenya who he described as a worthy opponent.

“We played with a lot of pressure in our last match which happens at times when you are the hosts. People tend to expect a lot from you but we have to ensure that we play our game and be more composed today,” said Gulinelli.

“Kenya are a good team. They are also coming from a tough group which means they have been tested more than us. We have to be at our best to beat them,” added the Italian.

In other Round 16 matches today, 2021 runners-up Cameroon will take on Burundi while defending champions Tunisia will face off with Senegal.

Group C winners Libya have qualified for the quarter-finals after getting a bye in the Round of 16 since Group A had only three teams.

Algeria will play Ghana while Morocco face off with Mali. Neighbours Tanzania will battle Rwanda in an East African affair.

Round 16 pairing

Egypt v Kenya

Algeria v Ghana

Cameroon v Burundi

Morocco v Mali

Rwanda v Tanzania

Gambia v Chad

Senegal v Tunisia