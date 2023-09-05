Wafalme Stars lose again in African Nations Championship

In Cairo, Egypt

Wafalme Stars have a mountain to climb in Group C of the ongoing African Nations Championship here in Cairo after losing to Libya in straight sets (25-23,25-22,25-12) on Tuesday.

The loss leaves Kenya without a win in two matches and they could now potentially face Egypt or Algeria in the Round of 16 as the two North African countries could finish in the top two positions in Group A.

Like Kenya, Ghana are also winless after losing their first two matches to Libya and Cameroon. Cameroon and Libya are joint top with six points ahead of their match on Wednesday.

Ahmed Ikhbayri led Libya with 14 points (12 kills, two aces) while outside hitter Mohamed Ikhbayri added 13 points (10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace). Simion Kipkorir and Dennis Omollo replied for Kenya with 11 points apiece.

Both teams came into Tuesday’s encounter with an eye on finishing second in the group to find an easier route in the knockout stages. And it’s Libya who started strongly through Ahmed whose kills handed them an early 5-2 lead.

Kipkorir produced two consecutive aces to take Wafalme Stars ahead at 6-5 but it was short-lived as Abu Zariba pulled a monster block on Omollo to restore Libya’s lead at 9-7.

An error in attack from Cornelius Kiplagat saw Libya go further ahead at 14-10 but Kenya soon found a way back into the game through Kipkorir’s kill block on Ahmed to level the scores at 19-19.

It was the Libyan opposite who crowned a three-point rally with a kill for his side to lead 22-19 but Kenya refused to give up. Brian Kamonde blocked Ahmed and Mohamed Alghoul to equalize at 23-23 but the latter delivered the set point from the next rally with a quick sideout through the middle.

Mohamed Ikhbayri expertly killed an overpass to seal the set at 25-23.

Tarus maintained his first six for the second set that was evenly contested until 15-15. Mohamed Ikhbayri’s side out helped Libya open a two-point lead and when Omollo’s attack flew out of court, the scoreboard read 20-16 in favour of Ghazi Koubaa’s charges.

Tarus introduced Enock Mogeni for Abiud Chirchir and Aggrey Kibungei for Kiplagat yet Libya’s lead stood. Mohamed Ikhbayri won the set point with a brilliant kill and the towering middle blocker Anas Alwaddani, operating at 64 percent efficiency in attack on the night, completed the set at 25-22 with a trademark kill through the middle.

Mogeni started ahead of Abiud Chirchir in the third set as Tarus sought a way back into the game. Libya were the hungrier side once again, racing to a 6-2 lead that forced Tarus to call for a timeout.

Their lead grew to 12-5 when Mogeni’s back row spike went wide. Mohamed Ikhbayri’s pipe silenced the few Kenyan fans in attendance and an ace from Alwaddani drew a second timeout from the Kenyan bench with Libya leading 18-9.