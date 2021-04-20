Shock as South Sudanese minister removes wife from football league match

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has blasted a government minister for disrupting a National Women’s League game demanding the removal of his footballer wife

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • An email sent by Nation Sport to SSFA confirmed the incident indeed took place. “Thanks for the inquiry. The match was between Aweil women team vs Juba Super Star Women team in the South Sudan women league.”
  • One fan going by the name Akoon LAAL expressed his disgust by saying, “I think condemning that it is stupid isn't enough, he must be disciplined.”

