Fufa finally terminates McKinstry's contract as Uganda Cranes coach

Uganda Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry looks on during their 2021 Afcon qualifier against South Sudan at Nyayo National stadium on November 16, 2020. South Sudan Won 1-0.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • Fufa kept silent all this time, until Monday when they announced the two parties had parted ways.
  • The FA's statement did not pronounce itself on the next coach and whether they are searching for one.
  • When being announced ahead of the two final Afcon qualifying games over a month ago, Mubiru was to oversee the said matches in an interim capacity.

Kampala

