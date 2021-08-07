Salazar cloud hangs over steely Hassan's golden Olympic double

Netherlands Sifan Hassan celebrates with flag

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's 10,000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Ina Fassbender | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Ethiopian-born athlete who competes for her adopted country, the Netherlands, bided her time and produced her trademark last-lap kick to accelerate to victory.
  • In achieving the distance double, she emulated Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba's feat at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
  • The 28-year-old's steeliness is reflected in her favourite saying taken from the Koran, as she told Dutch newspaper NRC in January: "For indeed, with hardship will be ease."

Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.