Faith delivers, Kimeli fights bravely as Kenya add respect to medal tally

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the Women's 1500 metres final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.


Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Alyn and her father, 2012 Olympic 800m bronze medallist Timothy Kitum will now celebrate all weekend as they await mum and wife Chepng’etich’s arrival from Tokyo next week.
  • Just moments earlier, a Kenyan appeal to have American Paul Chelimo disqualified for impeding Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli in a tough 5,000m race, won by Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei in 12:58.15, was thrown out.

In Tokyo

