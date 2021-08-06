Faith delivers, Kimeli fights bravely as Kenya add respect to medal tally

In Tokyo

Three-year-old Alyn left playgroup classes early on Friday to watch her mother Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon compete in the final of the Olympic 1,500 metres race live from the National Stadium in Tokyo.

And mummy didn’t disappoint, outwitting and outsprinting the much-talked-about Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan to retain her gold medal, and in an Olympic record time of three minutes 53.11 seconds.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon poses for photos with the Kenyan flag after winning the Women's 1500 metres final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Alyn and her father, 2012 Olympic 800m bronze medallist Timothy Kitum will now celebrate all weekend as they await mum and wife Chepng’etich’s arrival from Tokyo next week.

Just moments earlier, a Kenyan appeal to have American Paul Chelimo disqualified for impeding Kenya’s Nicholas Kimeli in a tough 5,000m race, won by Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei in 12:58.15, was thrown out.

Canada’s Mogadishu-born Ahmed Mohammed (12:58.61) settled for silver with Chelimo clocking 12:59.05 to beat Kimeli (12:59.17) to the bronze medal position.

Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli competes in the men's 5000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 6, 2021. Photo credit: Ina Fassbender | AFP

Kimeli was livid, claiming Chelimo had destabilised him in the push, though the judges, while sustaining the result, felt the American gained no advantage.

“He should be disqualified!” fumed Kimeli.

“He pushed me and I went off balance and pulled a muscle. I never recovered after that but I battled as much as I can.

“I finished fourth but I’m happy with the result and I will certainly bounce back.”

USA's Paul Chelimo (left) competes next to Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli in the men's 5000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Chepng’etich’s time beat Romanian Ivan Paula’s previous mark of 3:53.96 set in Seoul ’88 by just 0.85 seconds with the Kenyan’s closest challenger, Briton Laura Muir second in a national record 3:54.50 and Hassan having to settle for bronze in 3:55.86.

Hassan had declared she would go for three gold medals in the 5,00m, 1,500m and 10,000m and was on course after winning the 5,000m earlier in the week, pushing Kenya’s world champion Hellen Obiri to second place for the silver.

But on Friday, Chepng’etich ran a tactical race knowing very well that a slow race would play into the hands of Ethiopia-born Hassan.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands (right) leads Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (centre) and Great Britain's Laura Muir in the Women's 1500 metres final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Hassan led the pack through 400 metres in 62.9 seconds with Chepng’etich hanging on, just 0.1 seconds off the pace.

The clock read 2:07.00 at 800m with Sifan still holding off Chepng’etich who made her move with 200 metres to go.

Sifan didn’t have an answer and faded to third with Muir taking advantage of the tiring Dutchwoman’s legs to push for silver.

“I dedicate this medal to my daughter… It’s my first gold medal as a mum and it came in a very tough race,” Chepng’etich said.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon walks draped in the Kenyan flag after winning the Women's 1500 metres final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Asked how she felt winning back-to-back Olympic titles, and in Olympic record time, Chepng’etich said: “I am so happy. It was something I didn’t really expect and I made it thank god. I am really happy.

“It was a really fast race, I knew it will be going until the last lap. They are all strong. But I am so happy to have set the Olympic record (3:53.11).

“To defend my Olympic title is something special for me, I am very grateful to compete with Sifan Hassan and Laura Muir. It really is such a great moment.”

Hassan was disappointed with the bronze.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon poses after winning the women's 1500m final and setting a new Olympic record during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 6, 2021.



Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Speaking to global journalists at the media mixed zone after the medal ceremony Fridaynight, she held her bronze medal, paused and said: “This is not what I expected. However, that’s life and we sometimes fail. But this will now motivate me to do much better.”

Hassan said despite losing out on gold, her body was feeling good and she’ll be ready to line up for Saturday’s 10,000m final.

“For me to finish number three is actually good because it will make me to be ready for tomorrow,” she said.

“For me when I don’t get what I want, it motivates me to do better.”

Muir was surprised at the pace and at her own performance.

“I didn't really know where Sifan was, behind me or whether another athlete was behind me. I was just running as hard as I could to that lane as I knew silver was something I was going to keep until I crossed that line."

"Everybody is doing so well. When one person elevates their performance, a lot of people follow through. We all push each other to run faster and faster. There are so many women that run incredibly fast, and it's great to be a part of that."