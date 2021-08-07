Sifan Hassan shows her class again, wins 10000m gold

Netherlands Sifan Hassan reacts after winning women 10,000m final

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (left) reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 10,000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  Elias Makori  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Dutchwoman clocked 29:55.33 to win ahead of Kalkidan Gezahegne of the Bahrain while world record holder, Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey, took bronze after leading for the better part of the race.
  • Kenya's Hellen Obiri, silver medallist behind Hassan in the 5,000m here in Tokyo, finished fourth.

Sifan Hassan is the 10,000 metres Olympic gold medallist.

