Peres wins gold for Kenya on Olympics' 'Super Saturday'

Peres Jepchirchir

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir wins the women's marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won the women's marathon in intense heat in Sapporo as storms lurked elsewhere, interrupting the golf as Korda held a one-stroke lead with two holes left.

Tokyo, Japan

