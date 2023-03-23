Sports Registrar Wasike moves to High Court to stop KRU polls

The High Court in Nairobi has stopped the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Annual General Meeting and elections that were to take place on Friday at the RFUEA.

The Sport Registrar Rose Wasike filed an application at the High Court saying she doesn't agree with the Sport Dispute Tribunal's ruling that nullified KRU elections held September last year.

Lady Justice Christine Meoli temporarily ordered the stay of the notice dated February 20, 2023 calling for the AGM scheduled for March 24, 2023.

"The motion is certified for hearing on May 9, 2023," said Justice Meoli in an order to acting KRU secretary general Ray Olendo and Kenya Rugby Union.

The move by Wasike to halt the process will come with far reaching repercussions with the term of the current KRU Board set to elapse on March 31, this year.

With no board in place, the Ministry of Sports could be forced to move in and form an interim committee, which could result into suspension by World Rugby and Africa Rugby.

Kenya Sevens team, Shujaa, and Kenya 15s team, the Simbas, could also be banned from participating in international events.

"We have received the orders stopping the AGM and we are wondering why the Sports Registrar is so involved in our issues," said Olendo, who confirmed receiving the High Court orders. "What interest does the Sports Registrar office have?"

Olendo said that they will seek to stop the orders saying Wasike should have acted or challenged the decision early enough when the Sports Dispute Tribunal stopped the elections that were held in September last year.

Sports Dispute Tribunal in its ruling on February 14 this year, said the elections were marred by irregularities including the AGM notice which fell short.