Sasha Mutai to run unopposed as KRU Chairman

Former flanker Sasha Mutai and Joshua Aroni are expected to sail in unopposed as Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman and treasurer respectively during the union’s elections set for RFUEA ground on Friday.

Mutai, who is seeking a third stab for the top seat, and Aroni, who is the current treasurer, had challengers by close of nominations on Friday last week.

The incumbent chairman Oduor Gangla opted not to defend his seat while Joe Onsando, who was the other candidate for the top seat, has dropped out of the race.

However, fireworks are expected at the elections that will be held in two phases.

The first bit is that of the by-election that was ordered by Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) on February 14 this year.

This is after SDT nullified elections held September last year indicating that it failed to meet the threshold with massive irregularities reported.

The second phase will have the position of the chairman and three directors at stake. This time around, Kenya Cup teams will have two votes each with KRU Championship and Nationwide league sides getting one vote each.

SDT indicated that the election of Joshua Aroni as the treasurer, Moses Ndale (vice chairman), Ian Mugambi (secretary general) and Oscar Mango and Leslie Mwangale (directors) as null and void. thus ordering a fresh process within 60 days.

In a nutshell, the positions that are up for grabs in the by-elections are vice chairman, treasurer, secretary general and two directors.

With Eric Shirley Shield not having been played in 2021/22 season, Kenya Cup clubs will only have one vote.

It’s left to be known how many affiliated clubs will be allowed to vote, having fulfilled the Sports Act requirements.

Among the clubs that could be locked out from the by-elections are Nondescripts, Impala Saracens and Strathmore Leos for non-compliance.

Mango has now opted to take a stab at the secretary general post where he will face the acting secretary general Ray Olendo.

The incumbent secretary general Ian Mugambi, who beat Ray Olendo 18 to 13 votes in September’s election, is now not seeking re-election.

This one will be closely contested given that many people see Mango, who has served in the board for many years, represents the views of the minority.

The grapevine has it that Olendo is considered elitist and whether that favours him is left to be known.

Aroni went unopposed in the previous elections.

Ndale will take on Ombui Ratemo for the vice chairman post with Peres Mukuko, who Ndale beat in the nullified elections, opting to contest as a director.

A similar scenario to that of Olendo and Mango could also play out in the contest between Ndale and Ombui with Ndale also being touted as minority favourite.

Mwangale, Mukoko, former Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas international Humphrey Kayange and former Kenya Simbas player Kenneth Thimba will battle it out for the two positions as directors.

With Mutai set to officially take the reign at KRU offices, Ngong Road, the tussle for the three positions of director is crowded with eight contestants.