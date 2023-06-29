SportPesa inject Sh37 million into Kenyan rugby
- The six-leg national series kicks off on Saturday with the Dala Sevens in Kisumu.
- SporPesa has also announced a Sh22 million sponsorship for Kenya Sevens for the 2023/2024 season.
Gaming firm SportPesa on Thursday announced a Sh15 million title sponsorship for the 2023 National Sevens Circuit and Sh22 million for Kenya Shujaa for 2023/2024 season.
During the sponsorship launch, SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri said they were in rugby to stay because they believed in the potential of the game.
