SportPesa inject Sh37 million into Kenyan rugby

Kenya Rugby Union boss Sasha Mutai (second elft), SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri (second right) pose for photos with Kenya Sevens players and other KRU officials during a cheque presentation ceremony on June 29, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • The six-leg national series kicks off on Saturday with the Dala Sevens in Kisumu.
  • SporPesa has also announced a Sh22 million sponsorship for Kenya Sevens for the 2023/2024 season.

Gaming firm SportPesa on Thursday announced a Sh15 million title sponsorship for the 2023 National Sevens Circuit and Sh22 million for Kenya Shujaa for 2023/2024 season.

The six-leg national series kicks off on Saturday with the Dala Sevens in Kisumu.

SporPesa has also announced a Sh22 million sponsorship for Kenya Sevens for the 2023/2024 season.

During the sponsorship launch, SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri said they were in rugby to stay because they believed in the potential of the game.

More to follow...

