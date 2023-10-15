South Africa edge out Kenya Lionesses to claim Paris Olympics slot

Kenya Lionesses have missed out on automatic qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics after finishing second at the 2023 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens in Monastir, Tunisia on Sunday.

Coach Dennis Mwanja’s side suffered a 12-7 loss at the hands of South Africa who successfully defended their crown.

Early pressure saw Kenya crack as Nadine Roos scored the opening try at the corner.

The Lionesses trailed 5-0 at the break and were thwarted by some good defence by the South Africans.

Sharon Auma managed to breach the South African defence early in the second half and land near the uprights as captain Grace Okulu converted to give Kenya a 7-5 lead with four minutes to time.

However, concentration lapse in defence saw Marita Tshiremba outpace Kenyans on the left flank to give South Africa the lead.

Lionesses had sought to join their male counterparts Kenya Shujaa as well as the national women volleyball team, Malkia Strikers as the team sports that have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Kenya, who have now lost against South Africa in the African final on six occasions (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2023), will now join bronze medal winners Uganda at the 2024 Final Olympic Qualification Tournament slated for June next year in Monaco where only one ticket will be on offer.

Selected results

Cup final

Kenya 7 South Africa 12

3rd place final

Zambia 10 Uganda 29

5th place final

Tunisia 5 Madagascar 25

7th place final