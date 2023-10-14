How Tokyo Olympics changed Kenya Lionesses star's life

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games marked the turning point for Kenya Lionesses winger Janet “Shebesh” Okello.

Unaware of what was happening around her, the history-making 31-year-old Okello was on the radar of scouts from Japan’s Yokkaichi City side MIE Pearls Women’s Rugby Football Club.

Okello would make history as the first female Kenyan player to play professional rugby when the Japanese side handed her a one-year contract in 2022, which was extended for another year in February.

“They gave me an offer that I couldn’t resist and that completely marked the turning point in my rugby career,” said Okello.

Okello has managed to build her parents, George and Mary Okello, a house back home in Mumias, Kakamega County, besides supporting their farming activities and siblings education.

“My game has grown,” said Okello.

It’s now Okello’s dream that several of her teammates get to experience by qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games during the Africa qualifier this weekend in Tunis, Tunisia.

Kenya Lionesses made it to their second Olympic Games at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games held in August 2021.

“I turned professional because of the Olympics. The Japanese scouts saw my potential and I believe there are good players in the team that can secure professional contracts,” said Okello, adding that the Paris Olympics will be the best stage to showcase their talent.

“Olympics is a big thing and that is why I traveled back home to also inspire the rest of the team,” explained Okello. “Their lives too will definitely change if we make it to Paris.”

Okello, who could make her third appearance at the Olympic Games if Kenya Lionesses qualifies, was this year joined by the Kenya Lionesses fly-half and captain Grace Adhiambo Okulu, who signed a six-month contract with another Japanese side, Nagato Blue Angels.

Okello acknowledged that demands of professional are higher but said things are made easier with the high performance centres and professional approach clubs in Japan have adopted.

“It’s not like here in Kenya where clubs and players struggle to get basic facilities," said Okello, explaining that her first few months in Japan were tough because of the culture and language barrier.

"I was able to adapt quickly because the Japanese are receptive and warm people. I now enjoy their cuisine and I am also learning the Japanese language,” said Okello, adding that the Japanese now look at African women’s rugby players differently. "They are shocked at what we can do and achieve.”

In Tunis, Kenya face Madagascar, Zambia and Ghana in Pool B, while South Africa, Uganda, Tunisia and Zimbabwe are in Pool A.

The winners will qualify for the Paris Olympics, while the losing finalist will proceed to the 2024 Paris Olympics Final Qualifying Tournament scheduled for June 2024.

“I am confident we shall prevail since these are teams we have beaten before including South Africa, who are perceived as our main rivals,” said Okello.

During the 2020 Tokyo qualification, Kenya Lionesses lost to South Africa 31-5 and 15-14 in the finals of the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers. South Africa failed to enter their team, giving Kenya the opportunities.

“We want to qualify directly this time round and avoid any other complications,” said Okello. "There will always be pressure but we are ready and well prepared. We know what the Olympics mean.”

Okello is the only player in the squad from the Rio Olympics, while the team skipper Adhiambo, Judith Okumu, Stella Wafula, Diana Awino and Christabel Lindo were at Tokyo Olympics.

Others in the team are Sharon Auma, Phoebe Akinyi, Terry Ayesa, Naomi Amuguni, Maureen Muritu and Dorcas Nyachio.

Okello quit athletics after she fell in love with rugby in 2020 while in Form Two at Butere Girls, Kakamega County.

“I was a 100m and 200m sprinter from way back at Mama Ngina Primary School, Nakuru before joining Butere Girls,” said Okello, explaining that rugby clinics by Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) development managers lured her to the game.

“One of the coaches at school, Mr Malala, was impressed with my speed. and the rest is history.”

What motivated her to embrace the sport is after she travelled to Nairobi for the first time upon completing high school in 2012.

“I loved travelling but had not stepped in Nairobi and rugby made me tour the Kenyan capital,” said Okello, who made the Kenya Lionesses squad that travelled to Dubai in December 2013.

Okello joined KCB in 2013 before joining Mwamba in 2018 where she guided the team to the inaugural Women’s Kenya Cup title in 2022.