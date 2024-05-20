Kenya Golf Union AGM set for Friday at Muthaiga

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU), Kenya’s amateur golfing body that has been looking after the affairs of the game of golf in the country since 1928, will be staging its annual general meeting (AGM) at Muthaiga Golf Club on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The meeting is expected to bring together representatives of affiliated golf clubs from across the country and discuss the approval of the previous AGM, the Chairman and Treasurer report and the election of new office bearers.

Besides those usual agendas, there is a proposal to raise the KGU affiliation fees from the current Sh3,000 to Sh4,000 per affiliated member. Going in unopposed is the current Vice Chairman David Ndung’u from Limuru Country and Thika Sports Club’s Chris Kinuthia the current secretary.

The post of secretary has attracted two candidates; Brian Akun of Vet Lab Sports Club and Golf Park’s Frank Wambua. Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club’s Karugu Macharia is however unopposed for the post of treasurer.

A total of 11 candidates have been listed for the posts of executive committee members where only six positions are available. The 11 who will be seeking to fill the six positions are Davis Mukuria(Kiambu), James Gitonga(Mombasa), Jonathan Marucha(Railway), and Kevin Muchiri (Limuru).

Others are Liban Roba(Karen), Ndiga Kithae (Thika Greens Resort), Peter Mwaura (Ruiru), Robert Ngugi(Muthaiga), and Sammy Itemere(Royal), Taufiq Balala (Nyali), and Weldon Mutai(Sigona). The AGM not only serves as a platform to discuss the progress and future direction of the Union but also as an opportunity to engage with key stakeholders in the Kenyan golfing community.

Meanwhile, during the eighth leg of the 2024 KCB East Africa Golf Tour held at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course on Saturday, a handicapper golfer Victor Sila playing off handicap 28, returned an excellent score of 43 stable ford points to emerge as the overall winner of the tournament that attracted over 250 golfers.

Sila beat his closest challenger Joseph Mwangi, also playing off handicap 28, by three points as Mwangi had posted 40 points. “We challenged each other in our four-ball to play well, I can say the first nine were incredible, a few birdies and bogeys. In the second nine, we also did very well and I can only thank my team for the good challenge. My appreciation also goes to KCB for putting together this incredible tournament,” noted an ecstatic Sila during the prize-giving ceremony.

Margaret Mutwasi, carded 39 points to claim the lady's top prize, while Eliud “Sig” Siganga who is the KCB branch manager in Bungoma produced an impressive 41 points to clinch the staff prize, with Gurtej Sahota clinching the junior title with a score of 36 points.

Leading the guests was Martin Mbugua on 40 while one of the leading amateurs at Nakuru John Kamais won the men’s longest drive contest while the Ladies' longest drive winner was Mercy Nyanchama. Patrick Mbagaya won the nearest to the pin award.