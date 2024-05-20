Confident KDF ready to shine in KVF playoffs

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) coach Jackline Baraza has attributed her team's qualification to the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League playoffs to persistence, patience, and hard work.

Baraza, who was appointed KDF coach in 2020, guided the team to fifth place with 10 points from eight as the regular season ended at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Gymnasium on Sunday.

The top two teams from the playoffs will book automatic tickets to next year's African Clubs Championship.

KDF, who last competed in the playoffs in 2017, will line up for the coveted title against holders KCB Women's Volleyball Team, Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Prisons, and Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Others are Nairobi Prison, Post Bank, and Kenya Army.

Baraza, a former international, said making it to the playoffs after six years of trying was an inspiration to the players who have always put in the work but failed to make the cut.

"I'm super proud of the players who will finally play in the last eight. We are likely to start the campaign against DCI, who have defeated us in our previous encounters, but we will give the match our best shot and see how it pans out," said Baraza, 44.

"We will use the play-offs as a build-up for the upcoming African Military Games in Abuja, Nigeria. We want to build a formidable side that will soon challenge for the league title," she added.

The expansion of playoff slots from four to eight also saw Kenya Army, Nairobi Prisons, and Post Bank, who made their maiden appearance in the league last season, book their slots for the first time.