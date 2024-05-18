KCB outlast Prisons, KFS end GSU’s unbeaten run

Holders KCB Women survived an early scare to beat Kenya Prisons 3-2(25-21,21-25,16-25,25-18 and 15-04) in the final leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at the Kasarani Indoor Arena, Nairobi, Saturday.

The hard-fought win saw KCB move within a point of leaders and former champions Kenya Pipeline on the standings.

Pipeline, who won a bronze medal during the African Clubs Championship in Egypt earlier this month, have 20 points from seven matches, while the Bankers have 19 points from the same number of games.

Pipeline and KCB, both unbeaten, will clash today to determine who tops the standings ahead of the KVF playoffs that begin on May 24.

At the end of the regular season tomorrow, the top eight teams in the men’s and women’s leagues will qualify for the playoffs.

KCB captain Edith Wisa said although they struggled against Prisons, the win was a morale booster ahead of their clash against Pipeline.

Regrouped

“At some point, our reception didn't function and we struggled to contain the game but I'm happy we regrouped to finally win the match,” said Wisa.

Prisons captain and setter Joy Luseneka said: “We had the game but we conceded when it mattered. In the four sets, we started well but had a poor ending before we lost it in the fifth set.”

At Ulinzi Complex, Kenya Defence Forces thumped Maranatha 3-0(25-16,25-13,25-7) in another women's league fixture.