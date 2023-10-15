Kenya Lionesses storm Africa Sevens final

Kenya Lionesses Sunday mauled Uganda 27-0 to book a date with South Africa in the final of the 2023 Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens in Monastir, Tunisia.

Coach Dennis Mwanja’s side enjoyed a comfortable 17-0 lead at half-time break thanks to a hat-trick of tries from Japan-based Janet Okello, one which was converted by captain Grace Okulu.

Naomi Amuguni and Sharon Auma put the game beyond the hard-fighting Ugandans after adding two unconverted tries in the second half. It was a sweet revenge for Kenya against neighbours Uganda who won 10-7 when they met in the same championship last year in Tunisia at the group stage.

Okello troubled the Ugandans with her speed, showing them a clean pair of heels after breaching their defence on three occasions. The MIE Pearls ace has been to the last two Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil in 2016 and Tokyo in Japan in 2021.

Kenya, who won the 2018 Africa Women’s Sevens by beating Uganda 29-7 in the final in Botswana, will aim to join their male counterparts Shujaa in qualifying for Paris Olympics automatically as African champions.

Reigning champions South Africa stand in their way after hammering Zambia 31-0 in the other semi-final.

The winner of the final due Sunday at 4:12pm will book the ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.