Sasha Mutai: KRU is dead broke

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Sasha Mutai has said the union is cash-strapped.

However, Mutai said they are burning the midnight oil to secure sponsorship to enable them to run the union’s activities.

Mutai noted they are doing what they can to settle the dues owed to players and officials but could not commit to when they will pay the outstanding dues, including those owed to Kenya Lionesses 15s and sevens sides.

Mutai said they have been in discussions with people to whom they owe money to convert their debts into equity.

“Unlike the politicians, I will not promise when the debts will be cleared but I can assure you we will the moment sponsors come on board,” said Mutai. “Kenya Lionesses should expect some money by the end of this month but only if two of the sponsors we are currently talking to will remit something.”

Mutai acknowledged that they owe Kenya Lionesses players and technical bench allowances and salaries dating back seven months but cautioned that the infighting at the KRU Board might keep sponsors away.

Mutai said they can honour Kenya Sevens team obligations upon the return of SportPesa, while Kenya Lionesses have no facilitators.

“KRU has been facing a lot of litigation, even internally. When we came into office at that time, KRU was suing sponsors.

“We had 19 cases and the biggest one was SportPesa that the union had sued for breach of contract yet we all knew what they were going through then. Others were Coca Cola and Bidco,” said Mutai.

Mutai was speaking on NTV’s Monday night show SportOn! hosted by Bernard Ndong and James Wokabi.

Also on the show was former Kenya Lionesses player Sinaida Aura, who had expressed her concerns over the mistreatment of Kenya Lionesses players on her social media platforms.

Aura said the players had gone for seven months without salaries and allowances.

Mutai hinted that talks with leading telecommunications giant Safaricom are ongoing to see if they can take over Kenya Lionesses as a brand.

Mutai disclosed that even though World Rugby has extended funding of 75,000 pounds (Sh12.4m) to support Kenya Lionesses, the funds go to the upkeep of head coach Jerome Paarwater and strength and conditioning coach Chris Brown.

Aura, who highlighted challenges faced by players who aspire to represent their country, said that the union had neglected Kenya Lionesses, yet they were also performing well.

She said Kenya Lionesses players lack necessities such as food and shelter while dedicating themselves to the sport.

Aura noted that it wouldn't be of help to have the best coaches handling the Lionesses, yet the players’ welfare is not taken care of.

“Women have been piggybacking on the men and we get leftovers from the men. With everything that is mentioned, it’s like putting a ceiling but the foundation is messed up," said Aura, adding that the hopelessness will not help develop women's rugby.

“Players can’t perform when their minds are unsettled. These are parents, students and breadwinners, and it’s despicable that they have gone for seven months without a penny,” said Aura. “This is something we shouldn’t be discussing in this age and era."

Aura said she has a couple of players she is mentoring to get them to stop thinking that rugby is the beginning and end of their lives.

“Realistically, the game is not feeding them. They need to think outside the game too and that is the truth and the case,” said Aura, who challenged Mutai to state their plan on how and when they will pay the players. “It broke my heart when a senior player told me she doesn’t have anything to eat.”

Aura said the biggest problem at KRU is a lack of trust and integrity, which trickles down to the national teams and clubs.