Fresh twist in KRU wrangles as Mutai walks out of AGM

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) members have convened a Special General Meeting on May 3 this year after virtually all the motions on the agenda during the union’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday were shot down.

The AGM, that was chaired by the Union’s chairman Sasha Mutai and later his deputy Moses Ndale, was marred by acrimony and tension at the backdrop of an armed contingent of security personnel drawn from the regular Kenya Police and Administration Police.

There were fireworks from the word go, after members shot down the accounts report presented by the union’s treasurer Joshua Aroni demanding for more explanations and clarification from figures presented.

Members were not satisfied that Aroni presented lump sum figures especially from the Rugby Africa Barthes Trophy championship held April 22 to 30, this year at Nyayo National Stadium.

Also in contention were the account books from the World Rugby Junior Trophy (WRJT) which took place in July, last year at the Nyayo National Stadium and the Elgon Cup that ended on November 11, last year at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu.

For instance, members wanted to know how Aroni arrived at Sh152m that was spent on the WRJT and how Sh58m was used on Barthes Trophy as well as Sh71m spent on Kenya Sevens team and Sh27m that went to Kenya Simbas.

Members also failed to adopt the Board’s 2024/2028 Strategic Plan claiming that there was no adequate public participation and engagement before it was done.

The motion to add three more members to the KRU Appeal Council that has Edward Rombo, Andrew Musangi and Waiyaki Hinga didn’t go through with no nominees coming up.

The appointment of more Union Trustees also failed to materialise but two new members got affiliated; Meru Rugby Football Club and Vihiga Dynamite.

Item 12 was reserved for any other business, where the no confidence motion by Kisumu Rugby Club and Bungoma Rugby Club against Mutai was brought up.

However, Western Bulls and KCB, through their representatives questioned the validity of the motion stating that they had not been served.

Some members stated that it was only fair for Mutai to recuse himself since he was the point of discussion but Mutai stood his ground saying the motion wasn’t valid with two clubs having not been served.

Then Mutai adjourned the meeting before leaving alongside officials from the Registrar of Sports and Department of Sports.

Mutai’s deputy Moses Ndale, then held a brief meeting with some board members who were present and after consultation with members, all the motions that aborted were deferred to May 3 this year.

“I adjourned the meeting after the last item on the agenda that was to discuss me after two members raised an objection, which is per the constitution (Clause 12.5.3) that all members must be served with the motion," said Mutai, adding that people were at liberty to have meetings after the AGM was adjourned.

“Anything that came of it is private discussion but the Union will give the way forward at the next meeting,” said Mutai, adding that the constitution gives 30 days for another meeting, which should be an SGM.

KRU Secretary General Ray Olendo said for good governance, Mutai should have recused himself to let an independent person foresee the confidence motion.

“The AGM is the supreme organ of the organisation and decisions made are bidding,” said Olendo.

The latest events confirm the boardroom wars that have spilled to the AGM with members too taking sides.

It's left to be known whether the May 3 meeting will take place.

In the motions brought up by Kisumu Rugby Club and Bungoma Rugby Club, Mutai was accused of persistent lack of leadership and transparency in the management of affairs of KRU.