Odera names Simbas provisional squad for World Cup qualifiers

Homeboyz back Amon Wamalwa could make his debut for Kenya Simbas that has resumed preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC) final qualification tournament due for November 6 to 18 in Dubai.

Head coach Paul Odera has named the half back in his provisional squad of 38 players that resumed training Friday evening at the RFUEA ground.

Odera has also recalled Kenya Harlequin prop Melvin Thairu and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Rugby centre Geoffrey Okwach.

However, Odera has left out Kabras Sugar winger Derrick Ashiundu and prop Ian Njenga from Nondescripts, who are still recuperating from long term injuries.

Odera has kept the core of the squad that did duty at the Currie Cup First Division tournament in South Africa and the Rugby Africa Cup in Marseille, France in July.

The Simbas missed out on direct qualification to the RWC set for France in 2023 after they suffered a 36-0 defeat to Namibia in the final of the 2023 RWC Africa Cup in July in France.

The Simbas will open the battle against United Stated of America on November 6 at the Sevens Stadium before taking on Portugal on November 12. They will wrap up the qualifiers against Hong Kong on November 18.

The winner will join Pool “C” of the RWC that has Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

“The players arrived today ready for the conditioning and fitness test and skill work over the weekend,” said Odera.

“The camp this weekend is an excellent opportunity to review how the final in France went and come up with strategy. It’s important to gauge and see where the players are in terms of fitness and then build a base from there,” said Odera.

Odera noted that the good thing about the team is that they have had a good foundation right from October last year when they played at Stellenbosch Cup and Currie Cup this year in South Africa.

“We had a consistent team hence a fantastic base,” said Odera.



Forwards:

Edward Mwaura (Menengai Oilers), Melvin Thairu (Kenya Harlequin), Andrew Siminyu (University of Johanesburg), Eugene Sifuna (Kabras Sugar), Teddy Akala (Kabras Sugar), Brian Waraba (Kenya Harlequin), Patrick Ouko (KCB), Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar), Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar), Davis Chenge (KCB),Malcolm Onsando (CS Dinamo Bucaresti, Romania),Thomas Okeyo (University of Joahnesburg), Brian Juma (Kabras Sugar), Shem Joseph (Kabras Sugar), George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Bethuel Anami (Strathmore Leos), Daniel Sikuta (Kabras Sugar), Martin Owilah (KCB), Clinton Odhiambo (Menengai Oilers), Brian Ndirangu (Menengai Oilers)



Backs: