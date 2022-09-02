Collins Injera returns to Kenya 7s fold ahead of Rugby World Cup

Kenya Sevens coach Damian McGrath has recalled veteran winger Collins Injera for the Rugby Sevens World Cup.

McGrath says Injera has been added to the 12-man squad to to add experience and adaptability ahead of the Sevens World Cup showdown.

Injera, who made his Rugby World Cup debut in 2009 Dubai where Kenya reached the semi-finals, will now be making his fourth appearance at the competition set for September 9 to 11 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Here is our squad to the RWC 7s in Cape Town, South Africa#Shujaa pic.twitter.com/B9V865FI6X — Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) September 2, 2022

The 35-year-old Injera has not played for Kenya Sevens since February 2020 at Vancouver Sevens.

Injera, who at one time was the highest try scorer in the rugby sevens series in 2016, was also the top try scorer in 2008/2009 World Rugby Sevens Series with 42 tries.

The Mwamba Rugby Club player was in the Kenya Simbas squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifier where the team lost to Namibia 36-0 in the final in July in France.

Injera could still make it to Kenya Simbas squad for the final qualifying tournament for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Repechage, planned for November 6 to 18 in Dubai.

Kenya, who also reached the semi-finals in 2013 in Moscow, finished 16th during the last Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2018 in San Francisco, United States.

Kenya Sevens squad for the Rugby World Cup Sevens:

Nelson Oyoo (captain)

Collins injera

William Ambaka

Billy Odhiambo

Samuel Oliech

Herman Humwa

Jeff Oluoch

Johnstone Olindi

Vincent Onyala

Anthony Omondi

Kevin Wekesa

Edmund Anya