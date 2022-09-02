‘This is special’: Collins Injera set for 4th appearance

Collins Injera, who once led the World Rugby Sevens Series all-time top try scorers’ list, has been named in the Kenya Sevens squad for the Rugby World Cup Sevens that will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from September 9 to 11.

Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath included the 35-year-old veteran in his 12-player squad for the quadrennial tournament.

Injera, a proven try scoring machine is in line to make his fourth appearance at the Rugby Sevens World Cup.

He has, however, not played for Kenya Sevens since the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

Injera described his selection thus. “This is special. This is a great honour and privilege that I welcome wholeheartedly. Not everyone has done it. I can’t take it for granted and I thank God for it. It feels nice to be back in the team,” said Injera.

He was the top try scorer in 2008/2009 World Rugby Sevens Series with 42 tries.

Injera first played at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2009 in Dubai where Kenya Sevens reached the semi-final for the first time after three attempts.

He is in fact the only surviving member of that 2009 squad.

However, Injera and William "Lomu" Ambaka made it the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Moscow where the team also reached the semi-finals.

Those also expecting to make their first appearance at the World Cup are Johnstone Olindi, Vincent Onyala, Anthony Omondi, Kevin Wekesa and Edmund Anya.

Injera was in the Kenya Simbas squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Africa qualifier where the team lost to Namibia 36-0 in July in France.

The Mwamba Rugby Club player could still make it to Kenya Simbas squad for the final qualifying tournament for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Repechage, planned for November 6 to 18 in Dubai.

McGrath said Injera brings in experience and his presence has impacted positively on the team in training.

"We don't have many players in the world of sevens who have achieved what Injera has. He has had a big influence in training over the last few weeks. He is good with the younger guys. He understands how sevens should be played," said McGrath.

The Kenya coach said he had been hit by a number of withdrawals that necessitated the changes.

For instance, McGrath said Alvin "Buffa" Otieno had left the programme to pursue personal interests while Daniel Taabu and Bush Mwale had been left out owing to disciplinary matters.

"Otieno's absence is a big blow because he is one of world's best sevens forwards," said McGrath.