New Zealand pip South Africa to claim Rugby Championship

New Zealand's captain Ardie Savea celebrates winning Freedom Cup with teammates

New Zealand's captain Ardie Savea celebrates winning Freedom Cup with teammates after the rugby Championship match against South Africa in Townsville on September 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Patrick Hamilton | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In a torrid affair with a high error count, the All Blacks led 13-11 at half-time and both sides traded penalties through the second half until Barrett landed the winner with two minutes remaining
  • In a see-saw first half, it was a try apiece within the opening five minutes, before the Springboks pulled ahead with two penalties
  • From there to the final whistle the All Blacks played attacking rugby without reward leaving Pollard and Barrett to trade penalties

Townsville, Australia 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.