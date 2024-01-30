MKU’s ‘Tigers’ on the prowl after NMG boost

Mount Kenya University’s rugby team, “MKU Tigers”, hope to unsheathe their claws an roar after receiving kit sponsorship from the Nation Media Group Tuesday.

The “MKU Tigers”, among the fastest rising university teams, were presented with match uniforms by James Sogoti, Nation Media Group’s Group General Manager (Commercial Business) who lauded the long standing co-operation between the two organisations, committing to partnering with the university in other areas of mutual interest.

MKU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi, received the donations on behalf of the university and reiterated that Mount Kenya University is committed to promoting sports among our students at all levels.

“The university aims at helping to create a society whose originality encompasses the values of sport, not only as a recreational activity, but also as a source of livelihood,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

“I am confident that this partnership will go a long way in enabling us produce future sports legends and help us discover young and talented athletes in our midst,” he added. Rugby is a popular game at MKU with Kenya national sevens team “Shujaa” player Martin Owila, who also plays for KCB, among the university’s alumnus.

Nation Media Group (NMG) General Manager Commercial and Advertising James Sogoti (second right) hands over a NMG sponsored rugby t-shirt to Mount Kenya University (MKU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi (second left) at MKU Nairobi Campus on January 30, 2024. With them is MKU Nairobi Campus Dean of Students Martin Muiruri (left) and NMG Commercial Manager Mercy Kamunya. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Late last year, MKU won the overall best university in sports in Kenya during the Kenya Universities Sports Association (KUSA) Championships, bagging a total of 62 medals - 30 gold medals, 13 silver and 19 bronze - in different tournaments in Kenya and the region.

Also present at Tuesday’s presentation ceremony was Dr Charles Karuga, the Director of MKU’s Nairobi Campus, NMG’s Commercial Manager Mercy Kamunya and Elias Makori, NMG’s Lead Editor (Sports and Integration Projects).

Karunga commended NMG for supporting the growth of young talent, noting that the kit donation was “a tangible and public display of Nation Media Group’s commitment to go the extra mile in impacting the surrounding community.”

Makori encouraged students to take sport as a business, citing many sportsmen who earn a living from sports. Before the handing over ceremony, NMG and MKU representatives held discussions towards strengthening the already existing, mutually beneficial partnership between the two institutions.

MKU has been running programmes that encourage students to explore other talents as they pursue education while the Nation Media Group supports young talents through sport scholarships.