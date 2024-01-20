KCB too good for Leos as Kabras humiliate Mwamba

Former champions KCB cashed out fine set pieces, holding off a resurgent Strathmore Leos for their fifth consecutive bonus point victory 36-11 in an entertaining Kenya Cup match at KCB Ruaraka Sports Club.

In Kakamega, centre Derrick Ashiundu confined former champion Mwamba to more miseries, scoring four tries as champions Kabras Sugar landed a record 13 tries to dismantle Kulabu 87-0 also on Saturday.

Then Kisumu Rugby Club claimed their second successive victory, stunning hosts Catholic University of East Africa Monks 13-10 at the varsity ground on a weekend that Menengai Oilers battled to tame Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 23-19 at Nakuru Showground.

Kenya Harlequin and Nondescripts claimed routine wins, beating Nakuru and Homeboyz 24-5 and 32-0 at RFUEA ground and Ngong Racecourse respectively.

The top four positions in the Kenya Cup log remain the same after the fifth round of matches as the league enters into the most critical phase for those eying the play-offs and those battling to avoid relegation.

Leaders Kabras Sugar and KCB improved their tally to 25 points each even though the sugarmen enjoyed superior aggregate while Quins and Oilers, who failed to secure bonus point wins, stayed third and fourth in that order with 23 points apiece.

Blak Blad, who are placed fifth got a bonus point from the Oilers' defeat for not losing by more than seven points to bring their tally to 10 points.

Nondies perhaps were the highest climbers, scaling two places to sixth with 10 points after they got a bonus point victory.

KCB touched down six tries, four off the scrums and three conversions against the Leos' try and two penalties.

KCB, who benefited from a penalty try in the second half, led 17-0 at the break.

Centre Peter Kilonzo, hooker and skipper Griffin Musila, winger Austine Sikutwa, Kolian Persian and fly-half Brian Wahinya scored a try each for the bankers.

Winger Collins Maina scored the Leos' only try with fly-half Arnold Muita curling over the penalties.

“We were superior in our set-pieces, especially the scrums. We need to polish our lineouts,” said one of KCB coaches Oliver Mangeni, who was in praise of youngsters in the team like forwards Andycole Omollo and Wilhite Mususi.

“These boys who are from Under-20 are the future and what they only need is guidance and they will be a force to reckon with,“ said Mangeni, who regretted the showers in the second half that ruined a good show with the ball proving slippery.

Strathmore coach Louis KIsia said they lost to a superior side that cashed on their good set pieces to win.

“We tried rallying in the second half but the slippery pitch proved a hindrance,“ said Kisia, adding that there is no reprieve for them as they face even tougher Kabras Sugar in their next assignment.

Ashiundu scored three of his tries in the first half that Kabras led 33-0 with two others tries coming from centre Alfred Orege and front-row David Bunduki.

Others who scored in the second half apart from Ashiundu were back-row Patrick Lumumba with a brace, Brian Juma, George Nyambua, Jeanson Misoga, Lamech Ambetsa, William Mwanji and Ntabeni Dukisa.

Kenya Cup collated results

Kabras 87-0 Mwamba,

KCB 36-11 Strathmore Leos,

Quins 24-5 Nakuru,

Menengai Oilers 23-19 Blak Blad,

Nondies 32-0 Homeboyz,